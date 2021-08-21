UPDATE: Man killed in motorcycle crash on Stoney Point Road in Fayetteville, police say
One man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fayetteville Saturday morning, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said. Just after 8 a.m. Steven Grant Brown, 26, of the 2000 block of Wood Duck Drive, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle on Stoney Point Road when he hit the train tracks at Strickland Bridge Road and was thrown from the motorcycle, the release said.www.fayobserver.com
Comments / 4