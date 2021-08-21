Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (58-39) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (57-41) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend set at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Washington will try to continue their success after winning Game 1 of a series versus the Milwaukee Brewers at 4-1 on Friday. Pitcher Patrick Corbin went 6.1 innings of work while giving away one earned run on three hits and struck out seven Milwaukee hitters in the winning effort. The Nationals scored a total of 24 runs in their last three contests while posting four or more runs in five of their last seven outings. Washington earned four or more runs in losing seven of its last 10 matches. Right Fielder Juan Soto notched 111 hits and 66 RBIs in leading the Nats while Starlin Castro and 1st Baseman Josh Bell combined for 176 hits and 104 RBIs this season.