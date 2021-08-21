Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials in Alabama say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations. Christina Tidmore urged people to consider getting vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19. Her 36-year-old spouse was young and healthy but succumbed to the disease within weeks. The couple did not get vaccinated after hearing conflicting messages. In the past four weeks, people between the ages of 25 to 49 made up 14% of all COVID deaths in the state. Some 29 percent of deaths are of people between the ages of 50 to 64.

keyt.com

