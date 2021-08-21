San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants (78-44) will collide with the Oakland Athletics (70-53) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend showdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. San Francisco defeated the New York Mets in the first two contests of a three-game set at 7-5 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday but failed to complete a series sweep after a 2-6 defeat on Wednesday. The Giants continued losing games after they bowed to the Oakland Athletics in the series opener at 1-4 on Friday. Starter Alex Wood finished 5.0 innings pitched with two earned runs on five hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out nine Oakland hitters in the loss. Center Fielder Mike Yastrzemski earned the lone run scored on one hit with one RBI in the losing effort.