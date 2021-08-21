Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The San Francisco Giants (78-44) will collide with the Oakland Athletics (70-53) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend showdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. San Francisco defeated the New York Mets in the first two contests of a three-game set at 7-5 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday but failed to complete a series sweep after a 2-6 defeat on Wednesday. The Giants continued losing games after they bowed to the Oakland Athletics in the series opener at 1-4 on Friday. Starter Alex Wood finished 5.0 innings pitched with two earned runs on five hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out nine Oakland hitters in the loss. Center Fielder Mike Yastrzemski earned the lone run scored on one hit with one RBI in the losing effort.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Oakland Athletics#The New York Mets#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Era#The Mlb Pick#Major League Baseball#Nsca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets Game Preview (8/16/21) @ San Francisco Giants (76-42)

The New York Mets fly across the country after a disappointing sweep to the Los Angeles Dodgers and face the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have the best record in baseball, while the Mets cannot seem to get out of their own way by creating new heartbreaking ways to lose. Playing on the west coast means a late-night start of 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Crawford batting cleanup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will man the shortstop position after Thairo Estrada was given a break against right-hander Huascar Ynoa. numberFire's models project Crawford to score 11.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
MLBnumberfire.com

Athletics starting Chad Pinder in right field on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pinder will operate right field with Mark Canha in left, Josh Harrison manning shortstop, and Elvis Andrus sitting out. In a matchup against lefty Nestor Cortes, our models project Pinder to score 7.0 FanDuel...
MLBBleacher Report

Chris Sale Joins Sandy Koufax as Only MLB Pitchers to Ever Throw 3 Immaculate Innings

Move over, Sandy Koufax. You have immaculate company. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw what is known as an immaculate inning in the third frame of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. That occurs when the pitcher tallies three strikeouts on nine pitches in a single inning, and the southpaw did so by striking out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Indianapolis Colts will go against the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Preseason action in U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to improve on their preseason opener, a 21-18 victory over Carolina. On 15 of 21 throws, Jacob Eason tossed for 183 yards and an interception, while Sam Ehlinger completed 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards and an interception. Ehlinger also topped the Colts in running (30 yards), while Benny LeMay produced 26 yards and a touchdown while Jordan Wilkins also contributed 25 rushing yards and a score.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears will meet at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM EDT. This will be the second week of preseason activity for both teams. Buffalo almost lost its opener for the preseason against Detroit last Friday but the team managed to win in the nick of time. The Bills finished the 2020 season with a 15-4 overall and they are first in the AFC East Division.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Carolina Panthers are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens at the Bank of America Stadium as the 2nd week of NFL preseason games continues this Saturday. After previously defeating the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to another win in this series of exhibition matches. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are anticipating a victorious comeback after suffering a loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The continuance of NFL’s Week 2 preseason exhibition games will be held at the Houston Texans’ home base, the AT&T Stadium. As they host the Dallas Cowboys in this Saturday’s game, the Houston Texans are looking forward to claiming another victory after facing the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The Cowboys drop to 0-2 after being defeated by the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason exhibition.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The series finale between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks will be held at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Padres are 4-4 in their last eight games this season. San Diego was beaten by the Diamondbacks in three meetings. Last Saturday, the Padres were blanked to a score of 0-7. The team dropped its record to 66-53 after hauling four consecutive losses. San Diego is now ranked third in the National League West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action in Rogers Centre, CAN, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 3:07 PM (EDT). The Tigers, who are currently at 59-65, lost their last ten matches and are 13 wins out of first place in the American League Central Division. Jonathan Schoop, the second baseman for the Detroit Tigers, had two singles and brought in a run in a 4-1 win over Toronto in 10 innings last night. Right-hander Wily Peralta, who is 3-2 and has a 3.70 ERA of the reclamation project, will start on Saturday for the Tigers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The second installment in a three-game weekend series will take place at Fenway Park between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. The Red Sox shut out the Rangers by six runs in the series opener. Boston improved to 70-54, third-place in the AL East Division with 5 ½ games behind the division leader Tampa Bay Rays. The Rangers are in last place at the AL West Standings at 42-80.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds will take place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 6:40 PM EDT. The Marlins hauled their fifth losing streak last Friday during the second match against the Reds. The team has lost six of its last ten games this season. Miami was swept previously by the Braves, getting a blank in the second match. The Marlins dropped to 51-72 in the league and they are in the last place in the National League East standings. Miami is 14 and a half games behind the leading team.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play game two of the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 7:15 PM. The Pirates were swept by the LA Dodgers in their previous series but Pittsburgh snapped their sixth losing streak last Friday and won the opener against the Cardinals to a score of 4-0. The team dropped to 42-79 in the league after losing eight of its last ten games for the year. Pittsburgh ranks fifth on the National League Central standings.
NFLtonyspicks.com

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Jets will meet the Green Bay Packers at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:25 PM EDT. Both teams will play their second preseason activity here. The Jets won the opener to a score of 12-7 over the New York Giants last Saturday. In the 2020 season, the NY Jets only won two of the 17 games and the team ranked last in the AFC East Division. The disappointing result did not qualify the team for the playoffs.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will go against the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action in Tropicana Field, FL, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The White Sox (72-52) are two matches over .500 on the road and have an 11.5-game advantage over the AL Central Division leaders. All-Star SS Tim Anderson hit a three-run home run and drove in 4 runs to lead Chicago to a 7-5 win over Tampa Bay in 11 innings last night. The Chicago White Sox are one of the top offensive squads in baseball this season, ranking tenth in the league with a .751 on-base percentage.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets will slug out at Dodgers Stadium for Game 3 of this 4-game installment series in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. The Mets recently bowed out the LA Dodgers to a score of 2-3 yesterday. NY dropped below .500 for the season. The pitches are there but they are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Majors. The NY Mets are in 3rd place at 60-62 in the National League East Division.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Denver Broncos will meet with the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Preseason action in Lumen Field Seattle, WA, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 PM (EDT). Denver had a dismal season in 2020, failing to expand on their 7-9 record from the previous year. The Broncos finished with a 5-11 record, putting them in last place in the AFC West. Denver suffered four consecutive declining seasons and missed the playoffs in five straight seasons.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tennessee Titans will meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Preseason action in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Tennessee Titans swept in week one, defeating the Atlanta Falcons to a 23-3 score. Tennessee’s offensive performance was paced by Logan Woodside, who went 10-15 for 84 yards and one touchdown through the air. Matt Barkley managed to throw for 54 yards and one touchdown, completing five of his eight attempts.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins 8/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Falcons are set to visit the Miami Dolphins as they engage in NFL preseason action at the Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday. So far, both teams played only a single preseason exhibition game. After going toe-to-toe with the Tennessee Titans, the Falcons dropped by 20 points in last Friday’s game. The Dolphins, on the other hand, slumped by seven when they went against the Chicago Bears last Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy