Insanely Perfect 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II For Sale
If you're in the market for one of the most exciting Mercedes-Benz sedans we have the auction for you. You have the opportunity to purchase the legendary 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special on an upcoming SpeedArt Auction. This groundbreaking sedan took the fight to the BMW M3 Evolution II during the sensational racing at the DTM touring car championship of the 1990s. This road-going sedan homologated the racecars needed for competition resulting in a race-bred driver's car.
