8 Steelers Players To Watch Closely Against Lions That Have Yet To See Preseason Action
The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Detroit Lions at home Saturday night and that contest will be the team’s third preseason game of 2021. While there will understandably be a lot of eyes on the Steelers 2021 draft picks and other rookies that will play Saturday night against the Lions, I wanted to highlight eight players in this post that I feel need to be watched closely that figure play in this contest and that have yet to play in any preseason games so far this year.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0