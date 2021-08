Runaway June members Naomi Cooke, Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne are all happily married, but there were some bumps on the road on the way to their respective happily ever afters. That heartbreak is the focus of the country trio's newest release, backstory, a collection of three different breakup songs that arrived on Friday, Aug. 20. Cooke told PopCulture.com that the group had over 60 songs to choose from for their new project, and decided to start with the three found on backstory to "tell the fans, 'We've been there, you're not alone.'"