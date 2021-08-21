Scenic Rivers Land Trust Launching a New Invasive Species Control Program. Needs Volunteers

On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association (SRA) and the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) celebrated the planting of 23.89 million juvenile oysters in the Severn River, funded through the Operation Build a Reef campaign. The oysters found their new home on the Traces Hollow reef on the north side of the Route 50 bridge near Jonas Green Park. The grassroots fundraiser provided a unique opportunity for the public to buy bushels of spat-on-shell to enhance water-filtering oyster reefs within their local river. The campaign exceeded a planting goal of 20 million oysters and a fundraising goal of $30,000, planting nearly 24 million oysters and raising more than $38,000. The excess funds will be applied to the 2022 Build a Reef effort.