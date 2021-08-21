Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Launching a New Invasive Species Control Program. Needs Volunteers

By EOA Staff
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 8 days ago

Scenic Rivers Land Trust has announced the launch of our new Invasive Species Control Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The program began on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and Scenic Rivers staff will be gathering for weekly workdays with small groups of volunteers to remove invasive plant species along the trails of Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The work will continue each Thursday throughout the summer, ending in late August/early September.

