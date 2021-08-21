Pixelmator Pro Gets Massively Improved Support for PSD Files
Pixelmator Pro has been updated with a new PSD engine that massively improves support for PSD files. With over 50 image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro has everything you need to edit photos, draw illustrations, create designs, paint digital paintings, and be creative in just about any way you can imagine. Designed to be the ultimate Mac app, Pixelmator Pro has won multiple awards, including the Mac App of the Year awarded by Apple, and is one of the best-rated apps on the Mac App Store.www.iclarified.com
Comments / 0