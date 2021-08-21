Pixelmator Pro Gets Massively Improved Support for PSD Files

Pairing new audio devices with your smartphone is not as difficult now as it was before. One of the reasons for that is through the efficient Google Fast Pair feature. But apparently, OnePlus has other plans as they have now confirmed that their upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro will not be supporting Google Fast Pair. Instead, they will use their own fast pairing solution but it looks like it’s for OnePlus smartphones only. So if you’re pairing it with a different brand of smartphone, you’ll have to look for third-party options.