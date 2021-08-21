Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Pixelmator Pro Gets Massively Improved Support for PSD Files

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePixelmator Pro has been updated with a new PSD engine that massively improves support for PSD files. With over 50 image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro has everything you need to edit photos, draw illustrations, create designs, paint digital paintings, and be creative in just about any way you can imagine. Designed to be the ultimate Mac app, Pixelmator Pro has won multiple awards, including the Mac App of the Year awarded by Apple, and is one of the best-rated apps on the Mac App Store.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psd#Apps#Tiff#Jpeg#Psd#Pixelmator Pro#Mac#The Mac App Store#Adobe Photoshop#Abr#Hue Saturation Exposure#Channel Mixer#Jpeg#Tiff#Cmyk#Info#The Touch Bar#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersMac Observer

Update to Pixelmator Pro for Mac Rewrites PSD Engine

Pixelmator Pro version 2.1.3 has been released, and it includes new features regarding how Adobe Photoshop files (PSD) are handled. The PSD engine in Pixelmator Pro has been completely rewritten from the ground up, massively improving support for PSD files. Shape layers in PSD files will now be opened as...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Touchscreen MacBook Pro with a Built-in Apple Pencil Leaked in Patent Filing

Apple is set to close out 2021 with a bang, with the first most likely coming next month for their iPhone 13 unveiling. What some people are most looking forward to is the next-generation MacBook Pro powered by the M1X chip. Unfortunately, this model is probably not going to have a touchscreen display nor Apple Pencil support. Industrial designer Sarang Sheth shows what such a device would look like, based on a recently approved patent filing. Read more to see the patent sketches and for additional renders.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Pixels are getting Adaptive Charging improvements with Android 12

Google introduced Adaptive Charging with its Pixel Feature Drop in December of last year, and it works much like similar utilities on iPhones and other Android phones. If you plug in overnight, like most people, it's supposed to fast charge your Pixel up to 80% and then slows things down so it doesn't reach 100% until just before you wake up. Up to now, the feature has been a little too conservative, but it looks like Google is rectifying this with Android 12.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

MacBook Pro to Finally Get a Major Webcam Upgrade

Apple's upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models are set to get a significantly improved webcam, in what could be a meaningful upgrade for users who rely on video calls, according to recent reports. According to the leaker known as "Dylandkt," the MacBook Pro will feature a 1080p Full HD webcam for...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Adobe Photoshop for Windows gets Sky Replacement improvements

Adobe today announced a new update for Photoshop app on Windows. This update brings improvements to Sky Replacement feature, Bezier handle in Transform Warp feature and more. Sky Replacement feature now has new skies to choose from and the ability to import up to 5,000 skies at once. The new...
Computersithinkdiff.com

Pixelmator Pro gains new PSD engine with improved compatibility for the format

Pixelmator Pro 2.1.3 has been released with a newly rewritten PSD engine. This engine brings support for new features for the PSD file format, and also improves compatibility with the file format. The team has also improved support for Photoshop brushes (ABR files) in this release along with a bunch of bug fixes as well as minor design updates.
TV Showslaptopmag.com

AirPods Pro getting new spatial audio support for Netflix

Netflix is bringing Apple's spatial audio feature to iPhone and iPad, giving AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners an immersive surround sound experience when binge-watching Netflix TV shows or movies. Apple announced new features were coming to its popular wireless earbuds and headphones at WWDC 2021, stating its spatial audio...
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

iPhone 13 Pro alleged photos show a massive camera

The launch of the Apple iPhone 13 is edging closer, and whether the company decides to have multiple events or not, we’re expecting the next generation of iPhone to be trailed next month. Plenty of iPhone 13 Pro upgrades have been rumored, and many of them center around the camera....
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Unreal Engine Improves OpenXR Support, Now Production-Ready

The OpenXR plugin for Unreal Engine has been updated in the latest 4.27 release and is now production-ready. OpenXR is a new standard that provides an API for VR and AR content that allows game engines to write code that is compatible across multiple hardware platforms. Previously, companies like Facebook, Valve and Microsoft all used their own separate APIs, which therefore required more effort from developers if they wanted to support multiple headsets.
ComputersBlack Enterprise

Train To Become A Certified Apple Support Pro For Just $30

The Apple ecosystem is often lauded for being beginner friendly, but even the most intuitive devices can require tech support at some point. In fact, now that many organizations are undergoing digital transformation, support professionals are needed more than ever. Businesses need computers to function, and support specialists help ensure that they’re making the most out of their devices.
Softwareiclarified.com

TestFlight for Mac Now Available to Developers

Apple has released TestFlight 3.2 beta to developers allowing them to test their own apps and apps from other developers. Use the beta version of TestFlight for Mac to test your Mac apps. You can invite registered Apple developers to download this beta version and use it to test your apps on macOS Monterey beta 5. We’d also appreciate your feedback on TestFlight for Mac, which you can provide through Feedback Assistant.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Buds Pro removes support for Google Fast Pair

Pairing new audio devices with your smartphone is not as difficult now as it was before. One of the reasons for that is through the efficient Google Fast Pair feature. But apparently, OnePlus has other plans as they have now confirmed that their upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro will not be supporting Google Fast Pair. Instead, they will use their own fast pairing solution but it looks like it’s for OnePlus smartphones only. So if you’re pairing it with a different brand of smartphone, you’ll have to look for third-party options.
SoftwareZDNet

Get paid to improve Linux and open-source security

Linux and open-source software are much easier to secure than proprietary software. As open-source co-founder Eric S. Raymond pointed out with Linus' law: "Given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow." But it requires eyeballs looking for bugs in the first place to make it work. Jim Zemlin, the Linux Foundation (LF)'s executive director, said in the aftermath of the Heartbleed and Shellshock security fiascos: "In these cases, the eyeballs weren't really looking."
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Allegedly Testing New iPhone 13 Face ID Hardware With Masks

Apple has purportedly been testing new Face ID hardware that could arrive on the iPhone 13 with a variety of masks and glasses. Leaker Jon Prosser reports that employees are using a case that adds the new sensor array to the iPhone 12... Apple has developed a prototype case that...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 15 Beta 7 and iPadOS 15 Beta 7 [Download]

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 7 and iPadOS 15 beta 7 to developers for testing. You can learn more about what's new in iOS 15 here and iPadOS 15 here. In the previous beta, Apple brought back the top address bar in Safari and removed SharePlay. Developers can download...
Interneticlarified.com

Custom Email Domains With iCloud Now in Beta

Apple has launched Custom Email Domain support for iCloud+ users in beta. Use iCloud Mail to send and receive email with up to 5 custom domains. You and your family members can each have 3 email addresses per domain. To enable custom email domains, subscribers will need to visit beta.icloud.com....
Computersiclarified.com

New 14-inch MacBook Pro to Have Same Performance as New 16-inch Model, Priced Accordingly [Leaker]

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro will offer the same performance as its new 16-inch model, according to leaker @dylandkt. It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8 Beta 7 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8 beta 7 to developers for testing. You can learn about the new features in watchOS 8 here. The watchOS 8 beta configuration profile can be downloaded from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and RSS to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy