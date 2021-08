Joey Anderson is a strange player in the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect pool. Usually, players that have 53 games of NHL experience aren’t put into the “prospect” category. Anderson is somewhat of an exception, though, having played most of the past two seasons in the AHL and still being only 23 years of age. The yo-yo type career Anderson has had since turning pro combined with a lacklustre stat line from last season make him a tricky player to rank, evident in the fact he drops from #7 in our previous rankings to #11 this time around.