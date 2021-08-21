Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Klopp reaction

Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Burnley is obviously cause for celebration, as are the incredible performances we saw from Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, as well as all the usual suspects. Unfortunately, the silver lining of the victory has to come with its own grey cloud: Jurgen Klopp won’t be wearing his iconic glasses anymore because he got his vision corrected. Still, it’s important to focus on the positive, even in the darkest of times, so here’s what the boss had to say about the second match of the season, and the first one at a full-capacity Anfield.