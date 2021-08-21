Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Klopp reaction

By BBC Sport
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "We always had to be ready for a proper fight and we were today. You saw these challenges with Barnes and Wood and Virgil and Joel. I’m not 100 per cent sure if [officials] are going in the right direction with these decisions. It’s like we’re going 10 to 15 years backwards. The rules are like they are, but you cannot defend these situations. That’s how it makes the game really tricky.

