Environment

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 8-21-21 9am

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Weather
Environment
