Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Explaining the post-trade deadline boom (Yankees) and bust (Mets) in Big Apple baseball

By Bill Madden, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago

There is no other way to put it: The contrasting fortunes of the Yankees and Mets since the July 30 trade deadline — when they had identical 54-48 records — has been absolutely stunning.

In just three weeks, the Yankees have been transformed from a baserunning and defense-challenged, badly constructed too-right-handed team with a real chance of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 to a well-balanced pitching, power, speed and defense juggernaut that may very well wind up winning the American League East. At the same time, the Mets, minus Jacob deGrom and their $341 million shortstop Francisco Lindor, have been in the midst of an epic freefall in which, after leading their division by four games, they have dropped under .500 and are now very likely going to be sitting home in the postseason.

So how has all this happened?

In the Yankees’ case, in the most unlikely manner. OK, the trades for lefty sluggers Joey Gallo and especially Anthony Rizzo have had a transformative effect on the lineup which is no longer susceptible to a steady diet of hard throwing right-handed relief pitchers, especially in the late innings. But their 16-4 August surge can just as much — if not more so — be attributable to the contributions of unlikely heroes, Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Gil, Wandy Peralta and Andrew Velazquez, none of whom were on the Opening Day roster and all of whom were acquired in under-the-radar signings/deals by Brian Cashman after being cast off by other organizations. Indeed, the 2021 Yankee season is beginning to have all the earmarks of the 2019 Yankees who, after being devastated by longterm injuries to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, were saved with the emergence of similar low key Cashman acquisitions Gio Urshela, Luke Voit, Mike Tauchman, Cameron Maybin, Domingo German and Mike Ford.

When it comes to pitching, particularly starting pitching, all we have heard from Cashman and his player development people these past couple of years was the great promise of Luis Severino (who’s been nothing but hurt), Clarke Schmidt (likewise), Deivi Garcia and Michael King, but instead it has been Gil, the 23-year-old right-hander obtained four years ago from the Twins for career minor league outfielder Jake Cave, and Cortes, the finesse throwing lefty who was traded to the Mariners in 2019 then re-signed as a free agent in January, emerging as excellent fill-in starters. The reason Gil with his plus fastball and slider didn’t get here sooner was command issues (36 walks in 61 innings at Double-A and Triple-A this year), but that has not been a problem as he became the first pitcher in modern history to allow no earned runs in his first three starts. The reason Cortes seemingly got no respect was because he doesn’t possess that overpowering velo the analytics player development folks all love. So far all he has done is just get people out, with his best outing yet (7 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) Friday night vs. the Twins.

Besides being an instant clubhouse leadership presence, Rizzo is giving the Yankees Gold Glove defense at first base, just as the effervescent Bronx born Velazquez, now working for his fifth organization after being signed as a free agent in January, has dazzled at shortstop in place of Gleyber Torres, who at times has been a liability there. In the meantime, has anyone noticed the Yankees are running ? The team that couldn’t get out of its own way on the basepaths the first half of the season has 30 stolen bases since the All-Star break, the most in the majors. Even Judge has five thefts but as one scout assessed: “The sudden depth and diversity of the Yankee lineup, with one dangerous hitter after another one through seven, has forced opposing pitchers to concentrate on the batter at hand and be less attentive to the runners on base, and they’re taking advantage.”

Unfortunately, the situation in Queens grows direr by the day, especially now that the likelihood is deGrom will not pitch again this year. Without him, the Mets were never going to the World Series, but the fact is they still failed to address their biggest void — starting pitching. I’m told the Twins’ asking price for Jose Berrios, the best starter on the market, was Dominic Smith and top prospect Francisco Alvarez and if that was the case Mets acting GM Zack Scott had no choice but to respectfully decline. But the decision to go for Javy Baez (because Lindor implored them to get him) over the versatile Kris Bryant in the Cubs fire sale was ill-advised to say the least. The free-swinging, reckless Baez is not a winning player and now he’s hurt while Bryant has been on a tear since moving over to the Giants.

We saw where Steve Cohen made like George Steinbrenner in publicly chastising the feeble Mets hitters on Twitter last Wednesday and that was a pretty strong indication the owner is extremely upset at this turn of events in spite of the loss of deGrom and is going to be holding people accountable. Just who and how many is the question, but it would not be at all surprising if Cohen — who can certainly afford him — makes a run on Theo Epstein to head up his baseball operations. As for Luis Rojas, there is this historical ray of hope: In the case of all of the most notable first place collapses in the last 70 years — Charlie Dressen’s 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers (13 games ahead of the Giants on Aug. 11), Gene Mauch’s 1964 Phillies (6 ½ games ahead with 12 to play), Leo Durocher’s 1969 Cubs (9 ½ games ahead on Aug. 14), Don Zimmer’s 1978 Red Sox (14 games ahead of the Yankees on July 19), Marcel Lachemann’s 1995 Angels (11 ½ game lead on the Mariners on Aug. 9) and Willie Randolph’s 2007 Mets (seven-game lead on Sept. 12) — none of the managers were fired.

IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD

The Baltimore Orioles, who don’t even look like they’re trying, in a 16-game losing streak going into the weekend, are a disgrace to baseball. During that streak the Orioles have been out-scored by 99 runs and according to Baseball Reference, only one other team in modern history — the 1901 Reds — were outscored by more than 85 runs in a 15-game losing streak. In the opinion of one high level National League exec: “This is a situation where the Commissioner ( Rob Manfred ) needs to have a meeting of the minds with the Orioles’ ownership and their baseball ops team (GM Mike Elias and assistant Sig Mejdal ) and have them explain what the hell they’re doing there. It’s hurting every team in the league when they’re not even competitive. This is beyond tanking. It’s an embarrassment to baseball and the fans of Baltimore don’t deserve this.”… Last Thursday Bill Freehan , the Detroit Tigers’ 11-time All-Star catcher in the ‘60s and ‘70s, died at age 79 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Besides catching 155 games for the Tigers’ 1968 world championship team, hitting 200 career homers and winning five Gold Gloves, Freehan accomplished a feat that will never equaled: He caught all 15 innings for the American League in the 1967 All-Star Game. Those were the days the players took pride in winning the All-Star Game as five other AL players — Carl Yastrzemski , Tony Oliva , Tony Conigliaro , Brooks Robinson , Harmon Killebrew also played all 15 innings as did four National Leaguers — Hank Aaron , Orlando Cepeda , Roberto Clemente and Gene Alley. For the record, the NL won the game 2-1 on Tony Perez’s homer in the 15th and a rookie named Tom Seaver pitched the bottom of the frame for the save.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Leo Durocher
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Baseball Player#Minor League Baseball#Big Apple#American League East#Domingo German#Twins#Mariners#Double A And Triple A#Yankees Gold Glove#Gm#Cubs#Giants#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka still believes in NYY based on latest comments

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 30: Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' new pitcher Masahiro Tanaka attends a press conference on January 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images) The New York Yankees are a starting pitcher, several bullpen pieces, and a few powerful lefty bats short thus far in...
MLBFanSided

Kris Bryant reminds Mets fans why they should have traded for him (Video)

Kris Bryant reminds Mets fans why they should have traded for him. The New York Mets were looking to bring in a pivotal piece at the trade deadline to help build upon their lead in the NL East. They opted to bring in Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez at the deadline. The team was linked to Kris Bryant in reported trade discussions, and instead watched him go to the San Francisco Giants. And he is making them pay for it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 rival free agents NYY should sign this offseason

The New York Yankees are only getting stronger as the 2021 season progresses, but that doesn’t mean you can count them out of the offseason’s free agency cycle, especially after the team reset the luxury tax threshold prior to this season. And what’s more fun than swiping some hated rivals...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ latest injury updates: Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres

OAKLAND — On Thursday, the Yankees got Gio Urshela back from the injured list, and they revealed that Corey Kluber would be returning Monday. Manager Aaron Boone also had updates on a pair of key Yankees prior to a 7-6 win over the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Want more...
MLBchatsports.com

Did Yankees make right choice between Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon?

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 21: Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres reacts at the end of the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 21, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images) Before Jameson Taillon’s recent hot streak,...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview (8/14/21) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46)

After an instant classic on Friday, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers play the middle game of their three-game series at Citi Field. Both teams will need their starting pitchers to pitch deep into the game after the 10 inning game last night. The first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Angels lineups Monday: (8/16/21)

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels before Monday’s game at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernandez was named the AL Player of the Week: Batted .500 (14-for-28) with eight runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and a .893 slugging percentage across seven games played. Clubbed his 20th home run of the season yesterday as part of his second consecutive three-hit effort with a homer. Enters play today in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak dating back to August 8th, totaling 17 hits during the torrid stretch. Is one of seven players across the Majors with at least 20 doubles (21), 20 home runs and a batting average north of .300 (.313).
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels & Yankees Set For A (Make-Up) Battle In The Bronx

Following a thrilling Sunday afternoon where the Angels salvaged the finale of a three-game series against AL West rival Houston Astros by the final of 3-1, it’s time to take the show on the road to the east coast. As this 10-game road trip will take them to Detroit, Cleveland, Williamsport, and Baltimore, it all begins tonight with a make-up game in the Bronx that was originally scheduled for July 1, but was postponed due to rain.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Lindor (oblique) returns to Mets' lineup on Tuesday evening

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (oblique) is batting third in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lindor will make his return from an oblique strain after New York's star shortstop was activated off the injured list and Jonathan Villar was benched. In a matchup against Sammy Long, our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy