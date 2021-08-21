Wildfire smoke may have led to thousands of additional COVID cases and deaths

(StudyFinds.org) – Wildfires are becoming more and more frequent across the west coast of the United States. These devastating infernos destroy everything in their path and leave lingering clouds of polluted air to boot. Now, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health report that west coast wildfires in 2020 may have also contributed greatly to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study concludes that thousands of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oregon, California, and Washington between March and December 2020 may be attributable to increases in smog caused by wildfire smoke.