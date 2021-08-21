Cancel
Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Kenneth Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/citadel-to-redeem-about-500-million-from-melvin-capital-11629550410?mod=latest_headlines on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had...

