Lockport, NY

Lockport man charged after Porter crash

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
 8 days ago
A Lockport man is facing DWI charges after driving off Porter Center Road and in to a power pole, snapping it in half.

Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at Porter Center Road and Route 93. When deputies arrived, David Buczek, 27, of Lockport, was out of his vehicle in a field on the side of the road.

An initial investigation into the crash determined Buczek was traveling south on Porter Center Road after crossing Lockport Road (Route 93) the vehicle left the road, drove through a field and struck a power pole head-on, snapping it in half.

Deputies said Buczek suffered a large cut to his head and was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.

Buczek was eventually determined to be intoxicated and charged with DWI as well as several vehicle and traffic violations. He was released on an appearance ticket due to his injuries.

