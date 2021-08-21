Orlando mayor urges water limits to help hospitals during COVID case surge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of Orlando asked residents to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars, immediately on Friday.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus, he explained.

“We acknowledge that the No. 1 priority for the liquid oxygen should be for hospitals,” Dyer said at a news conference.

Linda Ferrone, OUC’s chief customer, and marketing officer said the city-owned utility goes through 10 trucks of liquid oxygen a week. That will soon be cut back to five to seven trucks a week to better accommodate hospitals.

On its website, the utility said residents should prepare to follow the conservation measures for at least two weeks.

“We realize this is drastic and unprecedented,” Ferrone said. “If worse came to worse, we would have to look at a boil water alert.”

Officials at one of the Orlando area’s largest health care systems said this week that they had 1,620 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, twice the level of what it was during last winter’s peak high for AdventHealth, as reported by the AP.

“This is, unfortunately, a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and epidemiologist at AdventHealth.