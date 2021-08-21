Apple Card Tops JD Power List for Customer Satisfaction
The Apple Card, the credit card launched by Apple in 2019 and issued by Goldman Sachs, ranked highest among the Midsize Credit Card segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study and received a chart-topping score of 864. Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card segment across all of the surveyed categories, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.svdaily.com
