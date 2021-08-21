Cancel
Credits & Loans

Apple Card Tops JD Power List for Customer Satisfaction

By admin
svdaily.com
 8 days ago

The Apple Card, the credit card launched by Apple in 2019 and issued by Goldman Sachs, ranked highest among the Midsize Credit Card segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study and received a chart-topping score of 864. Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card segment across all of the surveyed categories, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.

Jennifer Bailey
#Credit Card#Customer Satisfaction#Apple Pay#J D Power#American Express#Jd Power#Consumer Business#Daily Cash#Family Sharing#Apple Card Family#Goldman Sachs Bank Usa#Mastercard
Iphone
Apple
Economy
Customer Service
Goldman Sachs
Personal Finance
Credits & Loans
