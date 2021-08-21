Cancel
POTUS

Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said, and will remain in Washington.

A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Taliban
