Lafayette Police targeting impaired drivers with patrolling campaign

Through September 6, Lafayette Police will be patrolling for impaired drivers.

The Lafayette Police Department says they partnered with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a ‘Special Wave’ enforcement endeavor targeting impaired drivers operating on the roadway.

The ‘Special Wave’ is called Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and began Friday August 20th. The campaign will conclude on Monday September 6, 2021, police say.

During this initiative, Lafayette Police will be conducting high visibility patrols within the incorporated limits of Lafayette, and will respond with "zero tolerance" to those drivers found to be under the influence.

"The Lafayette Police Department encourages you to drive safely and be courteous, as well as designate a driver if you intend to drink. Not doing so could result in costly fines and serious jail time," they say.

