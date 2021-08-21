Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Coronavirus: Florida cities limit water use to conserve oxygen for patients

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qYnD_0bYomfSR00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida water utility is asking residents to cut back on their water use in an attempt to conserve a dwindling supply of liquid oxygen, which is needed for water treatment as well as to treat the surge of COVID-19 patients.

“We acknowledge that the No. 1 priority for the liquid oxygen should be for hospitals,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a Friday news conference.

The Orlando Utilities Commission said liquid oxygen is in short supply as increased caseloads of coronavirus patients also need it. The utility typically gets 10 trucks of liquid oxygen a week to clean and treat drinking water. However, that supply will be reduced from five to seven, WFTV reported. The utility has already used about half its supply.

“We were aware of that a couple weeks ago, but we weren’t aware that it was going to be an ongoing concern,” Linda Ferrone, the utility’s chief marketing officer, told WFTV.

About 40% of the utility’s potable water is used for irrigation, so officials are urging conservation.

Cities have shut off fountains and reduced potable water irrigation on recreational fields. Residents are asked to cut back on lawn watering, car washing and pressure cleaning.

AdventHealth, one of the area’s largest hospitals, said it had 1,620 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, which is double the caseload during the peak last winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Water Conservation#Water Supply#Oxygen#Water Utility#Oucreliableone#Ouc#Wftv Channel#Wftv#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon's emergency management department says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies. Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook County, on Oregon’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, have requested...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen its highest number of weekly cases of the coronavirus in seven months, fueled by the more contagious delta variant. The 5,333 new positive cases reported statewide for the six-day period ending Saturday were the highest since more than 5,900 cases were reported for the seven-day week ending Jan. 17. Figures for Sunday will be released on Monday.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Israel expands booster shots to 12 and older

JERUSALEM -- Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12. The decision, approved Sunday, is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60. It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s and 30s. Some 2 million people — more than 20% of the country’s roughly 9 million people — have received a third dose.
AdvocacyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Six months after Congress approved spending tens of billions of dollars to bail out renters facing eviction, South Carolina was just reaching its first tenants. All nine of them. Like most states, it had plenty of money to distribute — $272 million. But it had...
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Demonstrators in Berlin protest virus measures

BERLIN — Protesters who oppose the German government’s coronavirus measures took to the streets again in Berlin on Sunday, defying bans on several planned gatherings. Throughout the afternoon, thousands marched in the German capital’s Friedrichshain, Prenzlauer Berg and Mitte neighborhoods. More than 2,000 police officers were on duty across the city to respond to the protests.
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

MILAN — (AP) — Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated. Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US airlifts food, tents to quake-ravaged southern Haiti

JEREMIE, Haiti — (AP) — U.S. military aircraft are now flying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people in the areas hardest hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season. Aircraft flying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy