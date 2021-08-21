Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Fastest, Freest Shipping Is Picking Stuff Up Yourself

By Amanda Mull
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 8 days ago

Since 2005, Amazon has changed how virtually every American shops. That February, the company launched Prime, the first-of-its-kind, lightning-fast subscription delivery service that now has an estimated 147 million members in the United States. Along the way, Amazon invented its own shopping holiday, assembled an army of couriers schlepping your packages in the trunks of their cars, and turned toilet paper into the kind of thing that people have sent to their homes by the case. Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, has made enough money to launch himself into space. Now we appear to know what Amazon’s next great innovation might be: building department stores.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is planning to test several U.S.-based locations of a new brick-and-mortar retail concept that will focus on stuff like clothes, housewares, and electronics—the kinds of stuff you might have bought in a department store at the mall before the online shopping apparatus Amazon helped create drove a nail into that business’s coffin. The stores would be the latest in a series of in-personal retail experiments for the company, which operates bookstores and Amazon Go convenience stores, among others, in addition to its ownership of Whole Foods. The stores will reportedly be about 30,000 square feet, which puts them closer in scale to the average Best Buy than to the multi-floor shopping meccas that dominated American consumer life for a century; they will stock well-known brands, as well as Amazon’s own lines of electronics and other products. (When asked to confirm the WSJ report, an Amazon spokesperson said only, “We don’t comment on rumors and speculation.”)

For anyone who’s even casually followed the flagging fortunes of America’s department stores over the past 15 years, this move might strike you as counterintuitive. Especially during a pandemic, when online shopping has grown explosively and millions of people have gotten used to ordering even their groceries on the internet, why would the world’s most powerful retailer snap up the expansive brick-and-mortar storefronts that have long been a financial albatross for many of its competitors? But the more parts of our lives move online, the clearer it becomes that some things are just better done in person, both logistically and spiritually. Amazon’s continued creep into in-person shopping is just the most recent evidence that America is headed for a digital shakeout.

On a certain level, buying anything you need in life on the internet is undeniably convenient—at least up front. You have more options, you can do research on the fly, and thanks to Amazon Prime’s dominance, most big retailers have been forced to provide free shipping and free returns on basically everything. You can “run errands” while you watch Netflix or wait in line for the bathroom at a bar, and whatever you ordered will show up in two or three days. E-commerce giants have worked for years to break down people’s reluctance to buy items such as clothing and furniture—products that are highly sensitive to taste and preference in ways not always captured in photos—without seeing them in person. Companies have been extremely successful at this; in 2020, Amazon passed Walmart and its huge network of big-box stores as America’s largest clothing retailer.

Unfortunately, no matter how much you streamline product search or payments processing, physical objects still exist in the world. Clothing and furniture still have to be moved from distribution centers to customers, and the labor and freight required to get it to you is expensive. In that way, one of the primary conveniences of Prime is also one of Amazon’s greatest challenges. Because every shipment is free and arrives in a day or two for almost everyone, you don’t have to wait until you need several things to justify making an order; paying for the membership encourages people to use it as frequently and capriciously as they’d like. During the pandemic, the volume of online shopping taxed the country’s shipping and logistics infrastructure past its breaking point. There is no clear way for the industry to keep up if demand continues to grow.

The industry’s biggest problem is what is called “last mile” delivery—the process of actually ferrying your new iPhone charger or earrings to your door from a centralized facility. Traditionally, the United States Postal Service handles the bulk of last-mile deliveries in the U.S.. The country is too large, and too many people live too far away from highways and urban centers to make it profitable for a private company to include them in their services. Amazon has tried to solve the last-mile issue in a number of ways, including contracting out deliveries to barebones shipping operations such as LaserShip and creating its own gig-worker delivery fleet called Amazon Flex. So far, none of these efforts appears to be a long-term solution. An infinitely scalable, profitable fix might not exist. Online retailers are already doing everything they can to cut delivery costs—many gig-work delivery services provide low wages and minimal benefits and require their couriers to use their personal car and pay for their own gas. Delivery workers who have done contract jobs for Amazon report driving dangerously and urinating in bottles to keep up with the expected pace of deliveries. (Amazon insists that its workers are well treated.)

And then there are the returns. Companies might have succeeded in making customers comfortable buying just about anything online, but those purchases still end up being returned at a much higher rate than things bought in person. When the sale doesn’t stick, the cost of all the incentives that retailers piled atop one another to make the sale in the first place start to add up unfavorably. Between 25 and 30 percent of online purchases are returned in an average year, and by one estimate, every return costs a retailer an average of $10 to $20. In 2020, when the pandemic pushed many people to buy more types of things online than they ever had before, returns shot up 70 percent. Taking returns is so cost-inefficient that in some cases, the largest-scale retailers will simply refund your money and tell you to keep the offending product. Your new clutter is worth less than what the freight would cost to get it out of your sight.

The people who do Amazon’s math aren’t dumb. It’s a company that pursues efficiency at virtually any cost, and encouraging people to buy three sizes of the same pair of jeans and send two back just isn’t efficient. It is, in fact, enormously wasteful on almost every level, and not even a particularly great experience for buyers, who now have to manage a small-scale logistics business to ensure that stuff they don’t want is repackaged, shipped back out within a given company’s return window, and actually refunded. Now imagine doing this with a sectional sofa that, as it turns out, doesn’t match your rug after all, and is kind of uncomfortable to sit on, but is nonetheless already in your living room.

What solves all of these problems—the high return rates, the cost-prohibitive last-mile freight, the logistics nightmares, the buyer frustration, and the monumental volume of consumer waste it all sends to landfills—on some level? Stores. Going to a store. In America especially, this notion was obvious for more than a century. Department stores were actually such a good idea, something that people like so much and that works so well, that the Gilded Age barons who invented them used their stores to create middle-class identity from near whole cloth and keep it going for generations.

Amazon helped kill most of those stores, but that has only created a vacuum into which more Amazon products and services are ready to be inserted. If Silicon Valley has taught us anything in the past two decades, it’s that if you have a bottomless pit of money, you can remake an industry in your image. You can acquire customers so quickly that they might not realize they don’t totally love everything you’re doing, and you can embed yourself in their lives in ways that would be tangled and inconvenient to remove, largely by snuffing out competition. Which leaves the retail industry in a precarious position: Amazon, and maybe a handful of its largest competitors, will go about deciding how you get to buy the things you need, with very little meaningful pushback. They’ll set prices, they’ll set labor conditions, and they’ll decide which things are too inefficient for you to buy online. Apparently, those things will go into a store.

Amazon and the companies like it invent the solutions to the problems they created, and you pay for them to be implemented. At least in some cases, physical stores may ultimately win out. You can try on your new pants, sit on your new couch, and leave with the thing you wanted immediately, which, it should be noted, is considerably faster than two-day delivery. Yes, you have to go to the store, but doing so will likely obviate the need for you to go to the post office—the dreaded post office—next week. Work smarter, not harder. It’s what Amazon would do.

Comments / 0

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

51K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Shipping#American#The Wall Street Journal#Whole Foods#Wsj#Iphone#Lasership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Week

Amazon sets up shop in the mall

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. After decimating traditional malls, Amazon is coming full circle and looking at opening new physical locations "akin to department stores," said Sebastian Herrera at The Wall Street Journal. The e-commerce pioneer has been scouting locations in Ohio and California to launch large stores that will feature Amazon's private-label goods prominently. "The new retail spaces will be around 30,000 square feet, smaller than most department stores" but roughly the size of a typical Best Buy. The irony here isn't lost on anyone. Department stores have faded in part because of Amazon's success "taking market share from big-box operators." However, Amazon has slowly been making its physical-retail ambitions clear. It now has more than 20 physical bookstores and two dozen Amazon 4-star stores, selling "gadgets from electronics to kitchen products."
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Macy's Is Adopting This Proven Amazon Strategy

Amazon earned $25 billion from third-party services in its most recent quarter. Macy's reported 17% of its digital sales came through the vendor direct channel. The recently sharpened digital focus is helping turn things around for the department store retailer. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has long functioned as a website where third-party...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Ways Walmart's Following Amazon's Playbook

Amazon has become more of a services business than a retailer. Walmart's offering more services for retailers and merchants. But this one service is still struggling, and it's a keystone to its success. Over the last 25-plus years, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has transformed from merely a retail company to a collection...
Businessdailyvoice.com

Amazon Plans To Open Department Stores, But Not For Reason You Think, Report Says

After crushing brick-and-mortar retailers across the country, Amazon is now reportedly taking its shot at the department store game. The online retail giant, which currently manages a handful of small Amazon-branded stores, is looking to expand its offline shopping options is thinking bigger, with department store plans reportedly in the works.
Stockssvdaily.com

Affirm Stock Skyrockets After News of Amazon Deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Affirm, which lets customers buy now and pay later at various retailers, announced its flexible payment solution will soon be available to Amazon.com customers at checkout. News of the deal was announced after the market closed on Friday and sent shares of Affirm soaring 35% in after-hours trading.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
EconomyNewsday

Tech news: Airbnb to block some Halloween bookings

Airbnb wants no tricksters this Halloween. The online marketplace for short-term home rentals will block some users from booking one- or two-night weekend stays during Halloween, which falls on a Sunday this year. Airbnb says the ban will help "prevent and deter unauthorized and large parties." Airbnb says renters "without a history of positive reviews" will be blocked from making one-night reservations and "stringent restrictions" will be placed on those looking for two-night rentals. Renters with a history of positive reviews will not be affected. Airbnb has been criticized for allowing rentals to guests who use the homes to hold large noisy parties, especially during holidays.
Beauty & Fashionwomansday.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Walmart Might Soon Start Delivering Most Of Your Orders. Here's Why

Sometimes it's hard to remember a time before anything could be delivered to your door in a matter of hours. Companies like Amazon and Instacart have made it easier than ever to get food and other goods dropped off at your porch without requiring you to leave the couch. Walmart, one the United States' largest retailers, has also established one of the most reliable and efficient delivery services that promises groceries in two hours or less — you may have even used them yourself!
Maryland Statechainstoreage.com

Amazon opens first high-tech grocery store in Maryland

Live from Chevy Chase, Md. - it’s the latest Amazon Fresh location. On Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Amazon opened its 18th Amazon Fresh high-tech, brick-and-mortar grocery store. The 33,172-sq.-ft. store, located in Chevy Chase, Md., is the first Amazon Fresh location in Maryland and the third in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.
RetailGossip Cop

How Dollar Stores Have Been Scamming Hard Working Americans Since The Beginning

The neon yellow of a Dollar General sign is as American as an apple pie. Since the early 2000s, dollar stores have sprung up like weeds all over the country. Though unassuming at first, these weeds have started a downright infestation. And slowly but surely, their roots are squeezing every last cent out of working-class America’s pocket.
Retailtalkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Survey finds consumers prefer buying adult beverages in-store

Alcohol sales surged in 2020 to their highest level in 18 years and grew at a 3.8% clip though this summer, according to the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR). The biggest gainers saw spirits sales up 4.6% last year, the highest increase in a decade. Agave-based spirits sales shot up 15.8% last year, falling just behind vodka and whiskey, IWSR reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy