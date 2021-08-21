Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

