Nurses union at West Penn Hospital votes to ratify first contract
Members of a new nurses union at West Penn Hospital have overwhelming voted to ratify their first labor contract, officials said Saturday. The nurses, who voted to unionize last August, had been in talks with hospital management since January. The union’s leaders said the vote advanced member efforts at “ensuring safe staffing measures, a strong pay scale and recognition for experience, protection of benefits, and a strong voice for nurses to collaborate with management” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0