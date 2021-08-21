Cancel
Nurses union at West Penn Hospital votes to ratify first contract

By Kris B. Mamula
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a new nurses union at West Penn Hospital have overwhelming voted to ratify their first labor contract, officials said Saturday. The nurses, who voted to unionize last August, had been in talks with hospital management since January. The union’s leaders said the vote advanced member efforts at “ensuring safe staffing measures, a strong pay scale and recognition for experience, protection of benefits, and a strong voice for nurses to collaborate with management” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Catholic Health employees ratify new union contracts at three facilities

Employees of three specialty facilities owned by Catholic Health System have approved new contracts between their union and the region's No. 2 hospital system. The employees – all members of SEIU 1199 – agreed to a four-year contract at the St. Joseph Campus of Sisters Hospital in Cheektowaga, and one-year contracts at the McAuley Residence and St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center. The ratification votes at St. Joseph's and McAuley were held Monday, while St. Catherine workers voted on July 28.
Oregon StatePosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

State contracts with medical staffing firms for more nurses, medics at St. Charles, S. Oregon hospitals

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that health care facilities around the state — particularly those in hard-hit Central and Southern Oregon — soon will get a boost in nurses, paramedics and other health professionals to help respond to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations fueled by the Delta variant. The post State contracts with medical staffing firms for more nurses, medics at St. Charles, S. Oregon hospitals appeared first on KTVZ.
Boston, MAWBUR

Hospital CEO Responds To Striking Nurses

This is the Radio Boston rundown for August 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The major news story of the week for Massachusetts and the nation has been the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. From Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton's surprise trip on Tuesday, to yesterday's deadly attack at the airport in Kabul, it has been a tragic and tumultuous week. We break it all down with Richard Tisei, former Republican leader of the Massachusetts State Senate and former Republican candidate for Congress, and Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor and now CEO of Verdant Medical, a cannabis company.
Health Servicesdailynurse.com

NNU: The Nurse Staffing Shortage is Driven by Hospital Industry Policies

National Nurses United asserts that the United States is not experiencing a nursing shortage, only a shortage of nurses willing to risk their licenses or the safety of their patients by working under the unsafe conditions the hospital industry has created. By deliberately refusing to staff our nation’s hospital units with enough nurses to safely and optimally care for patients, the hospital industry has driven nurses away from direct patient care. When we add the complete failure by the hospital industry to protect the health and safety of nurses and patients during the Covid pandemic, many nurses have made the difficult decision to stop providing hands-on nursing care in order to protect themselves, their nursing licenses, their families, and their patients.
Topeka, KSIola Register

State hospitals clamor for traveling nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January. The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas City Star reports.
EducationPosted by
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional, teachers' union ratify new 6-year contract

The Franklin Regional School District and its teachers’ union ratified a new contract covering the next six years. “I think it’s a fair deal,” said Mike Landsberg, president of the Franklin Regional Education Association. “I think both sides can look at it and say, given the circumstances where we are right now teaching in unprecedented times, that it’s fair and can put us in a position to continue with positive dialogue moving forward.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
NorthEast Times

Jefferson Frankford nurses look to unionize

Nurses at Jefferson Frankford Hospital rallied outside the hospital on Friday morning, complaining about staffing shortages and calling on Jefferson to respect their federally protected right to pursue union representation. The nurses — carrying signs reading, “Safe Staffing Saves Lives” and “It’s Time to Respect Nurses & Patients” — noted...
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, announces two measures

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced emergency measures intended to relieve pressures on hospital staffing in the state. Nebraska faces rising hospitalizations due to both COVID-19 and other conditions, Ricketts said, as well as a shortage of nurses and other health care workers. To address those issues,...
Public Healthwboi.org

IU Health To Suspend Half Of Elective Procedures Amid COVID Surge

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Indiana, health systems are beginning to take steps not seen in months. IU Health says it will temporarily suspend half of its elective inpatient surgeries and procedures system-wide beginning Monday, an IU Health spokesperson wrote. The state’s largest health system says affected patients...
Alaska Statealaskapublic.org

As state health officials outline plan to help overloaded hospitals, Dunleavy asks Alaskans to consider the vaccine

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday a series of steps intended to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases. They include speeding up the process for allowing licensed health care providers to work in hospitals. The state is also looking to use federally-contracted workers to temporarily staff hospitals, Dunleavy said during a news conference.
Eugene, ORklcc.org

ONA Abides By New Vax Rule For All Healthcare Workers

The ONA calls upon all nurses to get vaccinated before the October 18th deadline—or fill out the necessary paperwork for exemption. Failure to do so may result in the termination of unvaccinated nurses. This at a time when the state faces an unprecedented nurse staffing crisis. Registered Nurse Lynda Pond...
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Hernando County, FLwfla.com

‘I don’t care whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, because dead is dead’: Oak Hill Hospital CEO says beds, staff at breaking point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County commission meeting on Friday turned into a plea to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases increase in Florida, overwhelming and infecting hospital staff and emergency rooms. Mickey Smith, the CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville addressed the county commission and...

