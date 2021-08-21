Cancel
New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $127,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

