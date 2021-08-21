Cancel
wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $209,620.29 and $76.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

