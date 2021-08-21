$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.