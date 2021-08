The Penn State Berks Flemming Creativity, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development (CEED) Center is inspiring an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset among students and community members. The Flemming CEED Center has recently been awarded a grant for its proposal titled “Cultivating Innovative Thinking Skills in STEM Education” from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The total amount of the grant is $286,185, and it will be effective from October 15, 2021–September 30, 2024. This project aims to serve the national interest by enhancing innovative thinking skills in STEM education, which is important for sustaining the nation’s global leadership in science and engineering.