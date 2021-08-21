Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $125.88 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $125.88 million and $23.15 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.