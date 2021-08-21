Cancel
New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Stryker worth $205,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

