UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 181.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $57,675.02 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

