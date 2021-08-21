Cancel
Stocks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Fairfield Bush & CO.’s 6th Largest Position

By Ed Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

