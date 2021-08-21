Cancel
Financial Reports

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.87-2.01 EPS.

