Membrana One Day Volume Reaches $45,908.00 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $290,472.90 and approximately $45,908.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.