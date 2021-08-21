Police Seek Help Identifying Body Of Pregnant Woman Recovered From Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Illinois Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found in Lake Michigan last Sunday.

The Coast Guard found her body about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor.

She was six to seven months pregnant and was wearing a pink summer dress. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and between 150 and to 170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair, likely pulled into a bun, sheriff’s officials said. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white.

It is believed she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days, and she might have entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan.

The body of a man recovered around the same time was identified as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8. Detectives say they are confident there is no relation between the bodies.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (847)377-4148.