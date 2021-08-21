Element Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.