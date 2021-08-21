Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Element Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElement Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schx#Ubs Group Ag#Schwab Us Large Cap Etf#Schx#Sec#Element Wealth Llc#Ubs Group Ag#Aj Wealth Strategies Llc#Mariner Llc#Nysearca#Dow Jones#Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy