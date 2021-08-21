Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season

Last year's NFL Draft featured several quarterbacks who went in vastly different directions in their first year in the league, but which of them could be sleepers in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Joe Burrow was steady before going down with a torn ACL, but he is in desperate need of more support in Cincinnati. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the next two quarterbacks off the board, swapped fortunes in their first pro seasons. Herbert impressed immediately, en route to winning Rookie of the Year. Tagovailoa struggled, as the Dolphins benched him for Ryan Fitzpatrick multiple times.