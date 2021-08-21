Yankees' Joey Gallo: Day off Saturday

The Yankees reinstated Montgomery (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. Just as manager Aaron Boone said would be the case, Montgomery will slot back into the rotation this week after spending the past 13 days on the IL following his positive COVID-19 test. With catcher Gary Sanchez (illness) also activated ahead of the twin bill, the worst of the Yankees' minor outbreak of positive cases appears to be over, as Clay Holmes (illness) is the only player still residing on the COVID-19 IL. Montgomery's workload Tuesday could be restricted more than normal coming off the two-week layoff, but he should still line up for two starts this week. His second turn is expected to come Sunday versus the Twins in New York.
Comments / 0