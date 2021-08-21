Cancel
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Day off Saturday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gallo isn't starting Saturday against the Twins. Gallo has struggled at the plate across the last five games, going 1-for-17 with a double, two runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts during that time. He'll get a chance to reset while Tyler Wade shifts to left field with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop.

www.cbssports.com

