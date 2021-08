Rosario (abdomen) was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Rosario was one of four outfielders Atlanta acquired in July, alongside Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler. Rosario and Pederson both bat left-handed while Duvall and Soler are both righties, so it's likely the former two find themselves in the lineup against most right-handed pitchers while sitting frequently against southpaws. Rosario wasn't particularly good before landing on the injured list in early July, however, hitting just .254/.296/.389, so it's possible he winds up on the bench against some righties as well.