Rays' Mike Ford: Removed from 40-man roster
Ford was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Ford had been spending time at Triple-A Durham after he was traded from the Yankees to the Rays in mid-June. He's slashed .243/.346/.529 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI and 22 runs across 40 games with Durham. The 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster but will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.www.cbssports.com
