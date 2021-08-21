Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Mike Ford: Removed from 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ford was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Ford had been spending time at Triple-A Durham after he was traded from the Yankees to the Rays in mid-June. He's slashed .243/.346/.529 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI and 22 runs across 40 games with Durham. The 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster but will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Rays Radio Network#Triple A Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups (updated)

Trey Mancini is out of the Orioles lineup after fouling a ball off his left calf and left foot last night and leaving the game following his run-scoring double. Ryan Mountcastle is starting at first base after his reinstatement from the concussion injured list. Mountcastle has an RBI in seven...
MLBsnntv.com

Rays finish 4-game sweep of Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Rays took care of business on Thursday in their 7-2 win over the Orioles to finish a four-game sweep at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay outscored Baltimore by 26 during the series and extended the Orioles’ losing streak to a season-high 15 games. The Rays are now a season-best 28 games over .500, with the American League’s best record at 75-47, as they beat the rebuilding Orioles for the 15th time in 16 matchups this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Mike Brosseau: Sent back to Triple-A

Brosseau was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Brosseau's latest stint on the big-league roster lasted just two days. He made the most of it, going 2-for-7 with a homer and a double, but he'll return to the minors for now as the Rays add another reliever (Shawn Armstrong) to the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting Monday for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Mike Zunino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zunino will take the night off while Francisco Mejia starts at catcher and bats ninth. Zunino is projected to make 104 more plate appearances this season, with 7 homers, 13 runs,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino moving to Rays' bench Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. Zunino is taking a breather after homering in a fifth straight game on Tuesday. Francisco Mejia is starting at catcher in place of Zunino and hitting eighth.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Mike Zunino, Nelson Cruz power Rays as Orioles' slide continues

Mike Zunino homered for the fifth straight game and Nelson Cruz blasted two to help the Tampa Bay Rays deal the Baltimore Orioles their 13th straight loss Tuesday, trouncing them 10-0 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Zunino ripped a two-run shot, his career-best 26th home run, off Orioles left-hander John Means...
MLBSportsGrid

Nelson Cruz Out of Rays Lineup Sunday

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Rays’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1431982057949904900. The move appears to be a scheduled day off for Cruz, who last played in the 4-3 win over the Orioles Saturday, going...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Mike Zunino catching Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Zunino is starting at catcher over an idle Francisco Mejia and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 12.2 FanDuel points and he has a $3,400 salary on...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays expected to place 1B Ji-Man Choi on 10-day IL, activate Nelson Cruz from COVID IL

The Rays are expected to place first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi is battling tightness in his left hamstring. A ready-made replacement is likely to come in the form of slugger Nelson Cruz, who was placed on the COVID-related injury list Sunday as a precautionary measure since he was feeling ill. However, since Cruz has since tested negative for COVID-19, he should be activated prior to the Rays’ game on Tuesday against the Phillies.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nats claim Ford from Rays, prepare to face young Marlins

In their continued quest to improve organizational depth, the Nationals claimed Mike Ford off waivers from the Rays on Monday, hoping the former Yankees first baseman can produce at Triple-A and perhaps help out at the big league level at some point. Ford, 29, has spent parts of the last...
MLBSportsGrid

Rays Announce Roster Moves On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays made the following roster moves: Nelson Cruz was activated from the COVID-19 injury list, while Ji-Man Choi was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay is in Philadelphia for a two-game interleague series against the Phillies. With Choi sidelined, Cruz...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays rally late, lose lead and rally again to beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Not everything is going the Rays’ way. On Wednesday, for example, their now standard late-inning rally against the Phillies wasn’t enough, as reliever Collin McHugh, who hadn’t given up hardly anything in months, gave up the lead in the eighth. So the Rays just rallied again in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Records 27th home run

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Friday's 6-3 win over the Orioles. Zunino had been out of the lineup in two of the last three games, but he returned to the lineup in Friday's series opener and gave the Rays some insurance with his home run in the seventh inning. Across 15 appearances since in August, the catcher has slashed .280/.308/.780 with seven homers, 14 runs and 12 RBI.
MLBmasnsports.com

Harvey retires 16 in a row, but O’s lose 6-3 (updated)

Ditching a 19-game losing streak and winning two in a row created a positive energy with the Orioles that couldn’t withstand the cold water dumped on it tonight. By a team that brings its own buckets. The Rays maintained their hold on the Orioles tonight, scoring three runs in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Jordan Luplow: Reinstated from injured list

Luplow (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Luplow appeared in just one rehab game with the rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate, and he went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base. The 27-year-old made a speedy recovery from his left ankle strain and will rejoin the Rays after a minimal stay on the injured list.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Orioles: Chris Archer on the mound

Chris Archer takes the mound for the Rays today, saying the hip issue that forced him out of last Sunday’s return from the injured list is behind him. Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are hoping so, adding that it would “be ideal” if Archer can work deep into the game but acknowledging they don’t really know what is realistic.
MLBNWI.com

Wacha scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore

Tampa Bay Rays (80-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-87, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +174, Rays -204; over/under is 9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy