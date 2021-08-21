Rays' Mike Ford: Removed from 40-man roster

The Rays are expected to place first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi is battling tightness in his left hamstring. A ready-made replacement is likely to come in the form of slugger Nelson Cruz, who was placed on the COVID-related injury list Sunday as a precautionary measure since he was feeling ill. However, since Cruz has since tested negative for COVID-19, he should be activated prior to the Rays’ game on Tuesday against the Phillies.