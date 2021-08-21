Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Tyson, an affectionate 13-year-old dog

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a 13-year-old dog named Tyson. He's a good boy who loves spending time with people.

"Don't let his age fool you, this 13-year-old plays like a puppy! He has a moderate level of energy and loves all the time he can get on walks and in the play yard. There is nothing Tyson loves more than a squeaky toy! He will even carry them in his mouth for the whole walk. He is a very friendly and affectionate pup who would love to find his forever home," the APL said.

If you're interested in adopting Tyson, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 2

 

