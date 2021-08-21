Cancel
Kansas State

Legislative districts overpopulated in 4 Kansas urban areas

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
Population shifts left Kansas legislators in four urban areas with too many people in their districts and lawmakers from most rural areas with too few, according to new figures from the Legislature's research staff.

The numbers showed that 22 of 40 Senate districts and 78 of 125 House districts have too little population after the past 10 years. Current boundaries were drawn in 2012, and the Republican-controlled Legislature must redraw them next year to make sure that districts are as equal in population as possible. New lines will be based on the 2020 federal census.

Legislative researchers' figures show that four Senate districts exceed the ideal population of 73,447 residents by more than 10%. Two are in Johnson County in the Kansas City area, one is in Lawrence, and the other is in Manhattan.

Senate President Ty Masterson's district in east Wichita and Butler County has 9.5% too many residents.

Sixteen House districts had at least 10% more residents than the ideal population of 23,503.

Seven districts are in Johnson County, two are in Kansas City Kansas, and one is split between Johnson and Leavenworth counties. Two more of the districts each are in Lawrence, Manhattan, and the Wichita area.

