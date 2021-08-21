Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

Where's the cheapest gas in West Bend?

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJ8W2_0bYohxvE00

(WEST BEND, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Bend area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

BP at 890 Fond Du Lac Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1211 W Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

890 Fond Du Lac Ave, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.60
$3.09

CITGO

100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.61
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
61
Followers
198
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
West Bend, WI
Traffic
City
West Bend, WI
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy