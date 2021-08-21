Where's the cheapest gas in West Bend?

(WEST BEND, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Bend area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

BP at 890 Fond Du Lac Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1211 W Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 890 Fond Du Lac Ave, Kewaskum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

CITGO 100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.