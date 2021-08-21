Cancel
Minot, ND

Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Minot

Minot Post
Minot Post
 8 days ago
(MINOT, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minot area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 529 W Burdick Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Schatz Crossroads

1712 20Th Ave Se, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Flying J

3800 Us-2, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.15
$3.44
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

