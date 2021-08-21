Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Minot

(MINOT, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minot area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 529 W Burdick Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Schatz Crossroads 1712 20Th Ave Se, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Flying J 3800 Us-2, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.