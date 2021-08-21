This is the cheapest gas in Mt Pleasant right now

(MT PLEASANT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 10010 East Pickard Rd . Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Next Door Food Store at 629 S Mission St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 10010 East Pickard Rd , Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.34

Shell 718 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Speedway 201 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Marathon 1622 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ 3.85 $ 3.26

Speedway 1018 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Meijer 1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.