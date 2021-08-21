Cancel
Mount Pleasant, MI

This is the cheapest gas in Mt Pleasant right now

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bYohsVb00

(MT PLEASANT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 10010 East Pickard Rd . Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Next Door Food Store at 629 S Mission St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

10010 East Pickard Rd , Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$3.70
$3.34

Shell

718 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Speedway

201 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Marathon

1622 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.56
$3.85
$3.26

Speedway

1018 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Meijer

1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

