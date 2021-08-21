Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elmira
(ELMIRA, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elmira area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sammy's Quick Stop at 361 Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 836 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elmira area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.27
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.17
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.32
$3.52
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
