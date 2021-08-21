Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elmira

(ELMIRA, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elmira area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sammy's Quick Stop at 361 Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 836 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elmira area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sammy's Quick Stop 361 Walnut St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

CITGO 759 E Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.07

CITGO 2000 College Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.17

On The Way 102 S Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.40 $ --

Gas N Go 401 N Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ --

Speedway 2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.