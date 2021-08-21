Cancel
Elmira, NY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elmira

Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 8 days ago
(ELMIRA, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elmira area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sammy's Quick Stop at 361 Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 836 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elmira area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sammy's Quick Stop

361 Walnut St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--

CITGO

759 E Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07

CITGO

2000 College Ave, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$--
$3.17

On The Way

102 S Main St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.40
$--

Gas N Go

401 N Main St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.17
$3.55
$--

Speedway

2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.32
$3.52
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

