Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vv2ph_0bYohVP000

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Pine Bluff, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

Fast Mart at 100 N Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2901 S Hazel St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Mart

100 N Walnut St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Fast Lane

2310 South Olive, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

200 University Dr, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.49
$3.03

Shell

101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

3000 E Harding Ave, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff, AR
180
Followers
196
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Fast Mart#N Walnut St#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy