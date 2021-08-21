Pine Bluff gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Pine Bluff, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

Fast Mart at 100 N Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2901 S Hazel St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Mart 100 N Walnut St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Lane 2310 South Olive, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 200 University Dr, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.03

Shell 101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 3000 E Harding Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.