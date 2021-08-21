Here’s the cheapest gas in Muskogee Saturday

(MUSKOGEE, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Muskogee area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 803 N York St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 2315 Chandler Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stop N Go 803 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.04 $ --

Homeland 2410 Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3116 W Broadway Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sinclair 550 N Main St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Phillips 66 1152 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2300 S 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.