Here’s the cheapest gas in Muskogee Saturday
(MUSKOGEE, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Muskogee area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stop N Go at 803 N York St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 2315 Chandler Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
