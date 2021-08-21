Elizabethtown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elizabethtown area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at 434 Food Mart at 3069 Battle Training Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Neighborhood Market 317 W Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.89 $ 2.84

Amoco 912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Circle K 4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.24 $ 3.56 $ 2.94

Murphy Express 1605 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.94

Marathon 4500 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.27 $ 3.69 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.