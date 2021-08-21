Cancel
Crossville, TN

Crossville gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Crossville Daily
 8 days ago
(CROSSVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crossville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Miller Mart at 638 Us-127 S . Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 34 Executive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart

638 Us-127 S , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.99

SK Mart

1931 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

482 Obed Plaza, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$2.92

Citgo

294 Elmore Rd, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.98

Sunoco

489 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

616 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crossville Daily

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

