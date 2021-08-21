Crossville gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CROSSVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crossville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Miller Mart at 638 Us-127 S . Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 34 Executive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart 638 Us-127 S , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

SK Mart 1931 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 482 Obed Plaza, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.92

Citgo 294 Elmore Rd, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Sunoco 489 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 616 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.